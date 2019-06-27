|
CONEYS Michael Passed away peacefully
on 21st June 2019.
Beloved Brother of Mary, David, Marcus and Jacqueline.
Rest In Peace.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday 4th July,10.30am at
The Church of St Gregory The Great, Park Avenue North followed by burial
in Towcester Road Cemetery.
Mr Coneys will be received
into church on the evening of Wednesday, 3rd July at 5.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
