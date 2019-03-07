Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Notice Condolences

Michael Bray Notice
BRAY Michael Charles Sadly passed away suddenly on
Sunday 10th February 2019,
aged 83 years.

The Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary the Blessed Virgin, Great Houghton, Northampton on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by a
Private Family Committal.

Immediate Family Flowers only please.

Donations are invited to the
British Heart Foundation and/or Alzheimers Society.
There will be a donation collection box at the service or cheques can be made payable to either charity and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
