Megan Billing

Megan Billing Notice
Billing Megan Doreen Of Wellingborough,
passed away peacefully at Cheaney Court Care Home, Desborough, on
the 4th September 2019
aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late Raymond and sorely missed by all of her family.
Megan's Funeral service is to be on Friday 20th September, 10.00am at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Megan's family warmly invite you to
join them for refreshments at
The Miller after the service.
Family flowers only please, however donations if desired payable to Dementia UK may be placed in the donation box upon leaving the service, or sent c/o
Chambers & Brighty
Funeral Directors,
5-9 Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
