BIRCH Mavis It is with great sadness we have to announce the passing of our dear mother, Mavis, aged 84, on March 12th 2019.
Much loved by her late husband Don, her sons Christopher, Andrew, Peter and Philip and all their families.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 11.30 am on Monday 25th March at Pollard Evangelical Church, London Road, Kettering, followed by refreshments at Kettering Golf Club.
Instead of giving flowers, we invite guests to make donations to the
Purple Bow Scheme of the University Hospital of North Midlands.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
