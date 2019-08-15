Home

Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30
Kettering Crematorium, Albert Munn Chapel
Maurice Turland Notice
Turland Maurice Passed away peacefully on 5th August at Northampton General Hospital.
Much loved husband of Betty, beloved father of Steve, Geoff, Sheila and Pete and their partners and grandchildren, who all loved him very much. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Many thanks to the Nurses on
Creaton Ward for the care and
support shown to Maurice.
Funeral to be held at
Kettering Crematorium,
Albert Munn Chapel at 11.30am on Friday 23rd August, then at the
White Swan, Holcot.
Family flowers only please but if desired there will be a collection box at the service for donations to the
British Heart Foundation or sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St. Giles Street, NN1 1JF.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
