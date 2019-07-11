|
|
|
Finch Maurice David On 5th July 2019
Passed peacefully away at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 70.
Dearly loved Husband of Diane and loving Dad of Joanne, Robert,
Alison and partners.
Treasured Pap of Sam, Cohen,
Jessica and Tasha.
Loving Son of Joan and the late John, Brother of Paul, Gary and his
late Sister Stella.
Brother in law of Maureen.
Will be deeply missed and
remembered by all.
Maurice's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 24th July 2019,
2.45 pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund, may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019