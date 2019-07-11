Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Finch

Notice Condolences

Maurice Finch Notice
Finch Maurice David On 5th July 2019
Passed peacefully away at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 70.
Dearly loved Husband of Diane and loving Dad of Joanne, Robert,
Alison and partners.
Treasured Pap of Sam, Cohen,
Jessica and Tasha.
Loving Son of Joan and the late John, Brother of Paul, Gary and his
late Sister Stella.
Brother in law of Maureen.
Will be deeply missed and
remembered by all.
Maurice's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 24th July 2019,
2.45 pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund, may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.