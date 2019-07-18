Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Maureen Monaghan Notice
Monaghan Maureen Sadly passed away
on her birthday, 9th July,
at home, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of Gordon,
loving Mum of David, Eileen and Martin. A much loved Nan and Great Nan.

Will be greatly missed.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019, 12.30 pm
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN - Telephone 01604 792222 www.hollowells.co.uk/donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
