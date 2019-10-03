|
JARVIS Maureen Patricia Passed away suddenly on
20th September 2019,
aged 74 years. Much loved Mother & Mother in Law to Dean, Clive &
Jenny and a wonderful Nan to Gemma & Holly. Reunited with her beloved
Husband Pete. You are all welcome to celebrate Maureen's love of colour
by wearing something bright and cheerful or a small piece of colourful
clothing at her service,
which Mum would have loved.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 7th October at The Counties
Crematorium Milton 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired cheques payable to c/o S.E.Wilkinson &
Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
