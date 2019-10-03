Home

POWERED BY

Services
S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Jarvis

Notice Condolences

Maureen Jarvis Notice
JARVIS Maureen Patricia Passed away suddenly on
20th September 2019,
aged 74 years. Much loved Mother & Mother in Law to Dean, Clive &
Jenny and a wonderful Nan to Gemma & Holly. Reunited with her beloved
Husband Pete. You are all welcome to celebrate Maureen's love of colour
by wearing something bright and cheerful or a small piece of colourful
clothing at her service,
which Mum would have loved.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 7th October at The Counties
Crematorium Milton 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired cheques payable to c/o S.E.Wilkinson &
Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.