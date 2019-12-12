|
Gray Maureen Passed away peacefully at
N.G.H on 6th December 2019
Maureen's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 11.15am at St Gregory the Great Church, Northampton followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to
St Vincent de Paul Society may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019