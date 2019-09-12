|
|
|
marchant Matthew At home in Holcot on
3rd September 2019
aged 31 years, following a brain tumour.
The dear eldest son of Richard and Cilla and fine brother to Peter.
A star in every way and remembered with love by relatives and friends and all who knew him through his works in music and video in Northampton, London and Birmingham.
The funeral service and celebration of Matt's life will be at All Saints Church, George Row, Northampton Town Centre on Thursday
19th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Flowers and enquiries to
Kevn Matthews Funeral Directors,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton,
NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019