Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
15:00
St Michael's Church
Silverstone
Matthew Croft Notice
CROFT Matthew Dennis Marshall Passed away peacefully
on 28th August 2019
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne,
beloved, father of Sally, Vanessa,
Lisa and Matthew and a devoted
grandfather and great grandfather.

Private Cremation.
A Service of Thanksgivng will be held
at St Michael's Church Silverstone on
Wednesday 25th September at
3.00pm. No flowers please,
donations for St Michael's Church
and Silverstone Methodist Chapel
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
