WEBSTER Mary Passed away peacefully in hospital on
23rd February 2019, aged 82. Much loved Wife of Bryan, dear
Mum to Sandra and Michelle,
Mother-in-Law, Nan and Great Nan.
We would like to thank Templemore for her excellent care during her illness.The Funeral Service will be held at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Tuesday 19th March at 1.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
