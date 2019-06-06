|
Stafford Mary Catherine Gone is the face we loved so dear,
Silent is the voice we loved to hear;
Too far away for sight or speech,
But not too far for thought to reach.
Sweet to remember her who was here,
Who, gone away, is just as dear.
Mary's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 18th June 2019, 9 am
at The Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate & St Thomas followed by a
committal at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
cheques made payable please to
Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund or Cats Protection Northampton Branch may be sent to
The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
