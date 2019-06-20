Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Mary Lawler Notice
Lawler Mary Teresa It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of
Mary (Maura) Lawler on 6th June 2019. Maura's Mortal Remains will be received into St Patrick's Roman
Catholic Church, Duston on
Monday 24th June at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on
Tuesday 25th June at 10am followed by interment in Duston Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to the
British Heart Foundation or
Redwings Horse
Sanctuary may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604
792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
