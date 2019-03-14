|
FITZGERALD Mary Finola
(Nuala) Beloved Aunt and friend, formerly of the
Baltic Textile Company Ltd, London.
Secretary of the
Northampton Carers Association.
Died peacefully on the
1st March 2019, aged 93 at
The Leys Residential Home, Northampton.
The Requiem Mass will be held on
Wednesday 20th March 2019, 12noon
at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Weston Favell, followed by cremation. Flowers and donations if desired for Carers UK and Dementia UK
may be sent To Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
