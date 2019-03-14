Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00
The Church of the Sacred Heart
Weston Favell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Fitzgerald

Notice Condolences

Mary Fitzgerald Notice
FITZGERALD Mary Finola
(Nuala) Beloved Aunt and friend, formerly of the
Baltic Textile Company Ltd, London.
Secretary of the
Northampton Carers Association.
Died peacefully on the
1st March 2019, aged 93 at
The Leys Residential Home, Northampton.
The Requiem Mass will be held on
Wednesday 20th March 2019, 12noon
at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Weston Favell, followed by cremation. Flowers and donations if desired for Carers UK and Dementia UK
may be sent To Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.