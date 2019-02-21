Home

Mary Cosby Notice
Cosby Mary Elizabeth Mary's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 27th February 2019,
12.00 pm at The Church of St Aidan, Kingsthorpe followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques
made payable please to
Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nuture & Adoption may be sent
to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
