|
|
|
lloyd Martina
'Tina' Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019,
aged 88 years.
She was a much loved wife to
the late Michael John Lloyd,
also a devoted mum to
Philip, David, Martin and Sjoukje
and grandma to Jack, Christian,
Dom, Tia, Samuel and Katie
who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 13th December at 2pm
at Counties Crematorium.
Tina will take her final journey
from her home at 1.15pm for anyone wishing to pay their last respects.
Flowers or donations welcome
for the Air Ambulance.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019