Martin Pendered

Martin Pendered Notice
Pendered Martin Charles It is with great sadness
that the Pendered
family announce
Martin's unexpected death
on 11th November 2019.
There will be a private family
funeral followed by a
memorial service at 2pm on
Tuesday 10th December in
St Margaret's Church, Denton.
No flowers by request.
Any donations to the British Lung Foundation or St Margaret's may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019
