Fereday Martin Passed away suddenly at home on 21st August 2019, aged 56 years.
Dearly loved husband to Judith,
dad to Rachel and Katrina.
Martin's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 5th September 2019,
11 am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to Oxford Hospitals Charity, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019