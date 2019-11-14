|
|
|
Williams Marjorie Alice Died peacefully on
Monday 4th November 2019, aged 99 years at
Burlington Court Care Home surrounded by her family.
Reunited with Walt.
Beloved mum of Doreen & John
and John & Margaret.
Darling nan of David, Jackie and Gary and Nannie Williams to
Kyle and Georgia.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor
on Thursday 21st November 2019
at 11:45am.
Family Flowers only please, by request. Any enquiries please contact
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019