|
|
|
TARRY Marjorie Sadly left us unexpectedly
on the 8th August 2019,
aged 80 years.
A beloved wife to Frederick
and loving mother to Sue and
will be very sadly missed by
Sue's partner Grant and by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Marjorie
are welcome to Dementia UK.
All enquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House,
79 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019