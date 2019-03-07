|
|
|
SMITH Marjorie Irene
(née Baldwin) 13/06/1921 - 22/02/2019
In loving memory of Marjorie Irene Smith who died aged 97
after a short illness but a long
and happy life.
A woman full of life and vitality,
Marjorie was a trusted
and valued friend and confidant
to those who knew her.
She leaves an ache in our
hearts with her passing,
but a wealth of learning and
love that will stay with us forever.
Rest in Peace Mum.
Brian and June.
Funeral service Friday 22nd March at
The Counties Crematorium Milton 2pm
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for R.N.I.B. may
be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More