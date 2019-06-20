Home

Marjorie Douglas

Marjorie Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Marjorie Jeanette Rose Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019 aged 90.
Loving mother of Angela, Veronica, Philip, Neil, Janet, Paul and the late Ian and a much loved Nan and great Nan.
Will be sadly missed by all the family.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor on Thursday 27th June at 11.00am. No flowers, donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent please to John White Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
