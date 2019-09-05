|
|
|
Dawkins Marjorie Violet It is with great sadness
that we announce
our beloved mother
Marjorie Violet Dawkins
Born 28th March 1931
sadly passed away on
19th August 2019
after a short Illness.
She was much loved and
will be missed beyond
words by all of her family.
The funeral service is to be held at
St Matthew's Church on
Wednesday 11th September
2019 at 12.00 noon followed
by Interment at Kingshtorpe Cemetery followed by the wake at
Kingsley Working Men's Club.
Please wear bright coloured
attire for the funeral service.
Flowers are welcome but
donations for Air Ambulance or
The John Radcliffe Neurological Department would please Marj greatly.
We Love you Mum,
Wendy, Keith and Sindy.
All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019