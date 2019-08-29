|
|
|
Pooley Marilyn Sadly passed away on Tuesday 20th August,
aged 68 years.
Maz will be sorely missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral service is to take place at The Counties Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are being collected in memory of Maz for Marie Curie or Age UK,
both charities have been extremely helpful and supportive.
Donations will be forwarded to the local Northampton teams.
All enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL.
01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019