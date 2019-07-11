|
|
|
PETRELLA Marie Wiggins Passed away peacefully on
27th June 2019 at Northampton General Hospital aged 75 years.
Mum you are sadly missed and loved by your Daughter Negreeta,
Son in Law Philip & family and your
Son Fanseaco & family.
Rest in Peace, God Bless x x x
The funeral service will take place on Monday 15th July at The Chapel of Kingsthorpe Cemetery 1.30pm followed by interment.
Flowers may be sent c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019