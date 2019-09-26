|
YOUNG Margaret (Williams) Passed away peacefully in hospital on
11th September 2019.
Much loved wife of Geoff.
Remembered with love by Ben, Matthew, Chris, David
and their families.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 1:00pm
followed by a service at
St Mary the Virgin, Little Houghton
at 1:45pm. Family flowers only,
donations for Rotary Club of Northampton Becket may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019