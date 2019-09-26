Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Young

Notice Condolences

Margaret Young Notice
YOUNG Margaret (Williams) Passed away peacefully in hospital on
11th September 2019.
Much loved wife of Geoff.
Remembered with love by Ben, Matthew, Chris, David
and their families.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 1:00pm
followed by a service at
St Mary the Virgin, Little Houghton
at 1:45pm. Family flowers only,
donations for Rotary Club of Northampton Becket may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.