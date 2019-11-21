|
|
|
Wilson (née Brown)
Margaret Sadly passed away
after a short stay in N.G.H on
16th November 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Fred for 60 years, devoted Mother of Russell,
dear Mother-in-law of Helen, adoring Nana to Kyran, Grant and Lois,
much loved sister and aunt.
A truly lovely lady.
We will all miss her so much.
Margaret's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 12th December
2019, 2.00pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made
payable please to
The British Heart Foundation,
may be sent to The
Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019