|
|
|
WILLIAMS Margaret Ann
née Edginton Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on Friday 30th August, aged 83 years.
Sadly missed by husband Jim and all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 16th September
at 2 pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o John White Funeral Directors,
188 Watling St East Towcester.
NN12 6DB
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019