Waite Margaret It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
Margaret Ethel who passed away peacefully on 6th March 2019.
Memories unfold as we think of you
A real mum through and through
You suffered in silence every day
An illness that would not go away
But now you have no more pain
For God's loving arms
have healed you again
At peace now, reunited with John.
Love Lee, Dale and Paula.
The funeral service is to take place at Counties Crematorium on Friday
22 nd March 2019 at 09:30.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Stockley Street, Northampton NN1 5EY
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
