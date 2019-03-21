Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsthorpe
77 Harborough Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 7SL
01604 714 077
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
17:00
The Counties Crematorium
Margaret Schwartz Notice
SCHWARTZ Margaret
(Mulvaney) Passed on
Wednesday 13th March 2019.

Loving mother to Fred and Janecke, mother-in-law to Wendy,
grandmother to Sarah and Miles
and great-grandmother
to Charlotte, Georgia and Libby.

The love, joy and happiness you have given to us all for so many years means you will remain in our hearts forever.

The funeral service will take place
at The Counties Crematorium
on Friday 29th March at 5pm.
Family flowers only and no donations.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 7SL. 01604 714 077
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
