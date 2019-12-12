|
|
|
Pitts Margaret Passed away on
6th December 2019,
aged 83 years,
in Northampton General Hospital.
Mother to Stephen and Colin,
Grandmother to Victoria, Alex, Vanessa, Eve and Adam.
Great Grandmother to Finlay,
Roxy, Dexter, Felix and Austin.
Mother in law to Sylvia, wife of Stephen.
"She sadly missed
by all who knew her."
The funeral service will take place on: Friday 13th December 2019
in Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at: 3-00pm.
Donations for R.N.I.B.
can be given at the service.
Floral tributes and enquiries to:
Abington Funeral Services, Abington House, 170 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4DU.
Tel: 01604 - 259922
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019