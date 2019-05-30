Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Resources
Notice Condolences

Margaret Irons Notice
IRONS Margaret A much loved Wife,
Mum and Nanny.
Sadly passed away on
Sunday 19th May
after a bravely fought short illness.
Philip, Michelle, Simon, Victoria and Zoe would like to pass on their heartfelt
thanks to the wonderful staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary adult intensive care unit and also Dr Lad, Sara Richards and the staff at
The Pines surgery.
The funeral will be held on 11th June at 11.45 am at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, NN4 9RN
and after at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton, NN5 5QA
Family flowers only.
Donations instead of flowers in Margaret's memory to
Leicester Hospitals Charity-Adult Intensive Care Unit L.R.I.
in memory of Lilian Margaret Irons.
Either directly to
Leicester Hospitals Charity, Belgrave House, LGH, Gwendolen Road Leicester
LE5 4PW
www.leicesterhospitalscharity.org.uk/in-memory-gifts or to
Co-op Funeralcare, The Poplars, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
