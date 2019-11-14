|
Hambleton Margaret Margaret's Funeral Service
will be held on Tuesday
19th November 2019, 11.00am
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Please wear bright colours
in memory of Margaret.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
cheques made payable please to
Northamptonshire Health Charitable Funds, may be sent to The
Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019