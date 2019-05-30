Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Augustine's R.C. Church
Daventry
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Nichols

Notice Condolences

Maggie Nichols Notice
NICHOLS Maggie Teresa In hospital on 14th May
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce and much loved Mam
to Catherine
and dear sister Liz and Peter.
She will be sadly missed by the family and all of her wonderful friends.
Funeral service at St. Augustine's R.C. Church, Daventry at 11.00 am on Wednesday 5th June followed by cremation at Northampton Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to her favourite charities may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.