|
|
|
NICHOLS Maggie Teresa In hospital on 14th May
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce and much loved Mam
to Catherine
and dear sister Liz and Peter.
She will be sadly missed by the family and all of her wonderful friends.
Funeral service at St. Augustine's R.C. Church, Daventry at 11.00 am on Wednesday 5th June followed by cremation at Northampton Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to her favourite charities may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More