Lawrence Madge
(nee Twiselton) It is with great sadness that Ian, Elaine and Andrew have to announce
the passing of their dearly loved Mum, on the 24th February 2019.
Mother-in-Law to
Pete, Angie and Hazel.
Madge what an amazing lady who was loved by so many, especially all of her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Now at peace and finally reunited with her much loved Husband Hennie.
God Bless you Dear Mum and Nan.
Madge's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 15th March 2019,
12.45 pm at The Church of St Mark, Whitehills, followed by interment
in Dallington Cemetery.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
