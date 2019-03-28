Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:30
The Church of St Matthew
Kingsley Park Terrace
Lynn Flower Notice
Flower Lynn Lovely Young Northampton Nurse, only 59 God love her.

The pulpit is now sadly empty,
but the therapy and laughs will continue..... no divi points this week. Hope heaven's got a tea pot!
With love Alan, Thomas, Gareth,
Helen, Gemma and the Seeligs xxx.

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 4th April 2019, 11.30am
at The Church of St Matthew, Kingsley Park Terrace, followed by private burial. Family flowers only. Donations for Macmillan Nurses & Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
