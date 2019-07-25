|
|
|
Hewitt Lyn
(née Vogl) Passed away peacefully on the 11th July 2019,
aged 62 years.
Loving wife of Keith and
devoted daughter of Barbara
and the late Dennis.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2019, 1.15pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 25, 2019