Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Gurnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Gurnham

Notice Condolences

Lorraine Gurnham Notice
Gurnham Lorraine Passed away suddenly at Northampton General Hospital on 23rd November 2019, aged 50 years. Lorraine will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel on Friday 20th December 2019 at
12.00 noon followed by interment in the cemetery. All flowers and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -