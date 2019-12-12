|
|
|
Gurnham Lorraine Passed away suddenly at Northampton General Hospital on 23rd November 2019, aged 50 years. Lorraine will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel on Friday 20th December 2019 at
12.00 noon followed by interment in the cemetery. All flowers and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019