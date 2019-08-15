Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
15:30
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Lindsey Cameron Notice
Cameron Lindsey Thomas In loving memory of
Lindsey Thomas Cameron
' LT '
who sadly passed away suddenly at home on 1st August 2019.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Lindsey's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 21st August,
3.30pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Diabetes UK, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
