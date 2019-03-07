|
|
|
HIGGS Lilian (Lil) Passed away suddenly at home on 27th February 2019. Dearly loved mum of Kim and Spyros. Re-united with Jack.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 12th March 2019, 1.30pm at The Church of St Laurence, Brafield followed by burial in the churchyard. Please wear bright colours. Flowers or donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 4-6 Bedford Road, Brafield-on-the-Green, Northampton NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More