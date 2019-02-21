|
|
|
Doherty Liam John Big Brother to Paddy, Noel (Deceased), Francis, Vincent, Martin and families
Liam's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Tuesday 5th March at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday 6th March at 10.00am followed by interment
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
