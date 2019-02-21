Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for Liam Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Liam Doherty

Notice Condolences

Liam Doherty Notice
Doherty Liam John Big Brother to Paddy, Noel (Deceased), Francis, Vincent, Martin and families
Liam's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Tuesday 5th March at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday 6th March at 10.00am followed by interment
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.