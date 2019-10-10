Home

Leslie Rowland

Leslie Rowland Notice
ROWLAND Leslie Arthur Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Dolores (Dolly), now reunited.
Father to Jenni, Lesley, Shirley and Maggie, their Partners,
seven Grandchildren
and ten Great Grandchildren.
Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
still loved, still missed and very dear.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 18th October at the
Church of Jesus Christ
& Latter Day Saints, Northampton,
12.30pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations if desired c/o S.E. Wilkinson & Son
30 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
