B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:15
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium
Milton
Leslie Kingdom Notice
KINGDOM Leslie Ian Passed away peacefully at home on 5th August 2019, aged 88. Sadly missed.
Love always, Maureen, Viv and Stu, Ian and Andrea, Richard and Denise,
Rod and Liz, Adrian and Elizabeth
and grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 5th September, 1.15pm
at The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Diabetes UK and
The Royal British Legion may be sent
to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN, Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
