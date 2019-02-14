Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00
The Church of St Luke
Duston
Leslie Kilworth Notice
KILWORTH Leslie Thomas Loving Husband of Peggy and
Step-Dad to Catherine and
Michael. Grandad to four and Great Grandad to fourteen.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 27th February 2019, 11.00am at The Church of St Luke, Duston followed by burial in Dallington
Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Donations for Glenside Care
Home may be sent to Hollowells
Funeral Directors, 148 Beech
Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
