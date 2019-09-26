|
|
|
MURTAGH Lesley
(née Chandler) Passed away suddenly at home on
12th September 2019, aged 65 years.
Sadly missed by brother Martin,
niece and nephew
Alexa and Chris and family.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th September at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 2.45pm.
(Dress code to be bright
colours please).
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Chucky's Cat Rescue
may be left in the chapel, or sent c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4RT
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019