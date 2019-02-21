|
|
|
IVES LESLEY Of Ravensthorpe, passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 8th February 2019, aged 68 years. Much loved wife of Chris, loving mum
of Natalie and Michelle and a dear sister of Glenn. Private Cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving at St Deny's Church, Ravensthorpe on
Wednesday, 27th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if
desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cynthia Spencer Hospice may
be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
