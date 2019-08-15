Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30
Church of Holy Trinity and St Paul
Interment
Following Services
Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Lesley Collins Notice
Collins Lesley May In loving memory of
Lesley May Collins who died suddenly on the 8th August 2019.
Loving Wife to Barry, loving Mum to Darren, loving Mum to Laura and
Sean, loving Sister to Gail and Gary and loving Nan to Luca.
Who will be sorely missed
by everyone who knew her.
Lesley's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 29th August at 10.30.am at the Church of Holy Trinity and St Paul followed by interment in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
